Japan: Bonded Fuel Sales Fall in January

Bonded bunker sales go to ocean-going ships only (file image/pixabay)

Sales of bonded bunker fuel from Japan fell in January by 7% over the previous month, government figures show.

2.37 mllion barrels were sold in January compared to sales of 2.54 million barrels in December.

Compared to January a year ago, bonded bunker fuel sales had dropped, falling by 3.5%.

Sales of marine diesel oil were also down on month and on year.



Bonded bunker fuel attracts no tax but the fuel must be sold to ocean-going vessels plying international sea routes.