Singapore's MPA Awards Bunker Licences to Minerva and TFG Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has granted bunker supplier licences to Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine, the organisation said Monday.

The addition of the two companies takes Singapore's number of accredited suppliers to 45, the MPA said.

"Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine are related entities by shareholding to Mercuria Group and Trafigura Pte Ltd respectively, two of the world's largest independent energy trading companies with significant presence in Singapore," the MPA said.

"Their entry will further strengthen Singapore's eco-system of global players which includes oil majors (Shell and BP), national oil companies (Sinopec and Aramco) and other independent trading companies (Glencore, Vitol and Mitsui)."

The MPA's statement makes no mention of the application by GP Global, which had been seeking a licence at the same time as Minerva and TFG Marine.

GP Global's attempt was understood to be the resubmission of a longstanding application, with some amendments made to satisfy new MPA requirements for the licence.