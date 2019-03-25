Ship Arrest in Singapore

Vessel detained last Thursday. File image/Pixabay.

A tanker was detained in Singapore at the end of last week.

Folk Beauty was detained in the southeast Asian bunkering hub on 21 March, court records show.

The 15,000 deadweight tonne oil products tanker is operated by United Arab Emirates' interests, according to ship database equasis.

The reason for the detention is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.