Singapore: Monthly Bunker Sales Down Year-on-year

Marina Bay, Singapore. File image/Singapore.

September sales of bunker fuel in Singapore were down over the same month a year ago.

The monthly total failed to reach 4 million metric tonnes (mt). Sales came in at 3,898,400 mt for the month against 4,112,100 mt last year, according to provisional data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The key 380 cst grade of fuel oil followed its downward trajectory losing nearly 300,000 mt in sales over the 12-month period.

The 2,689,600 mt of 380 cst sold is lowest figure for five months, the data shows.

Sales of low sulfur marine gasoil were up over the period, from 133,200 mt to 284,300 mt last month.