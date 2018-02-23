Hualien: Bunker Supply Limited to Tank Truck Following Concern Over Pipeline Leakage

Orders at Hualien are limited to a maximum of 500 mt. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation (CPC) today said bunker supply at the port of Hualien will be limited to tank truck delivery for the next several months.

The move follows concerns over the potential for pipeline leakage caused by an earthquake in the region earlier this month.

Orders are limited to a maximum of 500 metric tonnes (mt) until ex-pipe delivery is resumed, while repairs to the pipeline will take at least six months to complete, the supplier said in an email note to customers.

Earlier this month, CPC said Hualien was among the ports where it will begin supply of 0.5% maximum sulfur MGO products from March 1, 2018.