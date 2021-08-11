BP Sees Potential for 'Large-Scale' Australian Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Output

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Western Australia could become a green hydrogen and ammonia hub. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer BP has concluded there is potential for large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production in Australia.

The firm has conducted a feasibility study showing a possibility for Western Australia to use its large potential wind and solar resources to produce green hydrogen or ammonia for export, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The study "simultaneously considered the financial ‎and technical implications for a fully integrated renewable hydrogen and ammonia supply chain," the company said in the statement.

"The study examined the hydrogen supply chain and domestic and export markets at two scales: a ‎demonstration/pilot scale (4,000 tonnes of hydrogen making up to 20,000 tonnes of ‎ammonia) and commercial scale (200,000 tonnes of hydrogen making up to 1 million tonnes of ‎ammonia).

"It considered three different hydrogen production technologies, and the plant power ‎source was modelled as a mix of solar and wind with some battery support."

The study also concluded that more research would be needed to analyse the potential economic returns from such a project, but that 'significant scale' would be required to make it commercially viable.