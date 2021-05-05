Shell Brings Forward Capacity Cut at Pulau Bukom Refinery Near Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The refinery is a significant supplier of the Singapore bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer Shell has brought forward plans for a dramatic cut in refining capacity at its Pulau Bukom plant near Singapore, a major supplier of the bunker market in Southeast Asia.

The firm now plans to cut capacity at the 500,000 b/d refinery by 200,000 b/d in July, price reporting agency Argus Media reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The company had originally planned to make the cuts -- which will also result in 500 job losses -- by the end of 2023.

The move is part of the company's plans to shift away from a crude oil-based product slate towards low-carbon energy.