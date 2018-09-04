Bulk Carrier Re-Arrested in Singapore

Kira Ocean rearrested in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Bulk carrier Kira Ocean, previously known as Alkar Trust, has been rearrested in Singapore.

The vessel was most recently detained today at 1:15pm local time following action by local law firm Peter Doraisamy LLC, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the Handy bulk carrier was also detained last month following action from Allen & Gledhill LLP.

Tradewinds suggested at the time the arrest was related to "a sales and purchase deal that went horribly wrong."

It is currently unclear if the two arrests are for a related matter.