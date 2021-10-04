Sing Fuels Hires Junior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Loh had previously worked for OW Bunker and Cockett Marine Oil. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new junior bunker trader in Singapore.

Veronica Loh has joined the company as junior bunker trader, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. Loh will work to assist the company's business manager.

Loh had previously worked on worldwide operations at OW Bunker and at Cockett Marine Oil as an operations executive in Singapore, according to the statement.

"Veronica proved to be capable in executing her role and was also responsible for being a supply trader for Singapore," the company said in the statement.

Contact details for Loh are as follows:

Name: Veronica Loh

Designation: Junior Bunker Trader

Email: veronica@singfuels.com