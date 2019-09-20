Renewable Bunker Fuel Firm Expands to China

Ribbon cutting. Image Credit: Neste

Renewable bunker fuel firm Neste has expanded its footprint to China, announcing Friday is has opened a new office in Shanghai.

The firm, which produces various recycled fuel products, say it will purchase renewable waste and residue raw materials from local collectors in the East coast of China.

“Different waste and residues account for approximately 80% of our renewable raw materials," said Jennifer Jiang, General Manager of Neste Shanghai office.

"With our own proprietary NEXBTL technology, renewable products can be refined flexibly from a wide variety of low-quality raw materials while the end-products retain their high quality. These products and solutions help our customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions."

Neste has renewable diesel production facilities in Singapore, the Netherlands and Finland.