Cost of LNG Bunker Tanker For Singapore: $37m

Singapore to get LNG bunkering (file image/pixabay)

The value of the newbuild liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker tanker to be built for the Singapore bunker market is S$50 million ($37m), according to its builder Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The gas bunker tanker is one of two to get a S$3 million grant to go towards the cost of construction from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

FueLNG has contracted Keppel to build the ship which should be ready by third quarter of 2020.

"We are delighted to build FueLNG's first LNG bunkering vessel, which comes on the back of other recently secured contracts for newbuild solutions along the gas value chain," Keppel O&M senior executive Abu Bakar said.

A proprietary design (MTD 7500U LNG) from Keppel's ship design arm, Marine Technology Development, will be used to build the ship, according to the company.