Shell Tops Singapore Bunker Supplier List as Global Oil Majors Gain From Hin Leong's Demise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Bunkering inevitably saw the biggest fall from 2019 to 2020. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Global energy major Shell has been named as Singapore's top bunker supplier by volume in 2020, with the demise of Hin Leong subsidiary Ocean Bunkering Services appearing to benefit a number of the largest global oil firms.

Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd moved up from fifth place in 2019 to the top this year, according to the Maritime and Port Authority's annual list, released on Thursday. Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd moved up from fourth place to second, and Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd moved down from second place to third.

Last year's winner, Petrochina International (S) Pte Ltd, dropped down to fourth place.

BP Singapore Pte Ltd, Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd, Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd all moved up the list, gaining five, one, twelve and seven places, respectively. Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd broke the trend of the largest Western firms doing well, losing seven places.

Hin Leong

Inevitably the biggest decliner on the list was Ocean Bunkering, plummeting from third place down to 21st after fraud allegations hit its parent company earlier this year. The company is in the process of being wound up, and its bunker licence is currently suspended.

Another company from the same parent, Hin Leong Marine International (Pte) Ltd, dropped from 17th place to 31st on the list.

Two new firms joined the Singapore market this year -- TFG Marine Pte Ltd and Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd -- winning their licences in April. TFG took 16th place in the list for 2020, and Minerva 22nd.

A third firm joined by proxy. Global commodity trader Vitol took over Sinanju Tankers Holdings in March and renaming its Singapore bunker unit Sinanju Marine Services Pte Ltd to Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd. The company gained four places to 10th on the list for 2020.

2020 also saw two firms drop off the list. Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd's demise had been long foreseen, with its parent company having sold off its bunker barge fleet and refocused on the upstream oil business, and it had only taken 44th place in 2019's list as it carried out the last of its bunker operations early in 2019.

But the departure of Seven Seas Oil Trading Pte Ltd came as more of a surprise when it quietly disappeared from Singapore's accredited bunker supplier list in April. The firm was the 19th largest supplier in 2019, and has risen as high as 13th place in previous years.