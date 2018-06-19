Singapore: Authorities Make Arrests in Alleged Illegal Fuel Sale

Authorities made nine arrests (file image/pixabay)

An alleged illegal transfer of marine gasoil (mgo) off Singapore's coast saw nine people arrested in the Southeast Asian republic on Monday.

The authorities seized a tugboat and a Singapore-registered ship which were said to be involved in the illegal activity off the Selat Puah Anchorage, according to local news provider the Straits Times.

According to the police, some 400 litres of mgo was sold by the crew of the Singaporean vessel to the crew of the tugboat, the report said.