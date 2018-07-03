FOBAS Alert: Off-Spec Water RMG380 Fuels in Singapore

Recently FOBAS tested several residual fuel samples from Singapore, bunkered against an RMG380 grade, which exceeded the 0.50 % v/v limit for water as stipulated in the ISO 8217:2017 specification. Water content of these fuels range from 0.65 % v/v to 1.4 % v/v.
Water at these levels should reduce to acceptable levels (<0.20 % v/v at the engine inlet) with prolonged settling, regular draining and during purification. Particular attention should be given to optimising separator arrangements and settings and maintaining throughput temperatures at 98 Deg C to enhance separator efficiency.
If any doubt over the adequate reduction of water then vessels should take further samples for analysis from before and after the purifier(s) and at engine entry to confirm reduction of water to acceptable levels for engine entry.
If you require any further information about this Bulletin, please contact us at fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)330 414 1000 (Southampton UK), +44 (0)1642 440991 Redcar (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 210 4580 874 (Greece).
