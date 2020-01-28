Straits Inter Logistics to Take Over Malaysia's Labuan Liberty Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Labuan Island is in Eastern Malaysia. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Oil trading company Straits Inter Logistics Berhad (SIL) has accepted an offer to take over the Labuan Liberty Terminal in Malaysia, the company said Friday.

Once the deal has been signed, SIL will take over cargo and bunkering services at the facility from 1 April, the company said in regulatory filings last week.

The contract is due to last for six years.