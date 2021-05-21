Fire Reported on Container Ship Off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was near Colombo when the fire was first reported. File Image / Pixabay

A fire was reported on a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The fire was first observed on the feeder vessel X-Press Pearl near Colombo on Thursday afternoon, local media company News First reported on Friday. The news provider cited a Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson as saying the first is now under control.

The ship was reported to be carrying 25 mt of nitric acid, as well as other containerised cargo, and the fire is suspected to have been as a result of a reaction between the cargo and rainwater.

A tug provided by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority was still engaged in firefighting efforts as of Friday, News First said.