Singapore Arrests 11 More Over Suspected Illegal MGO Sales

22 men have now been arrested as part of the investigation. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore authorities has arrested a further eleven people in connection with suspected illegal marine gas oil sales, local media outlet Straits Times reports.

The men, understood to be two Singaporean men and nine foreigners, allegedly sold stolen MGO to a foreign registered tugboat.

The arrests follow what Police said was a tip-off over an illegal sale of 200 metric tonnes (mt) of MGO, and brings the total number of arrests in the investigation to 22.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported last week, the investigation has already seen eleven Indonesians arrests, who last week charged over the alleged illegal sale of 45 mt of MGO.