Malay Authorities Hold Tanker for Illegal STS Operation

Oil tanker detained for suspected illegal activity (file image/pixabay)

Malaysian maritime authorities are holding an oil tanker for involvement in an alleged illegal bunkering operation.

The ship-to-ship transfer of bunker fuel took place at thesouthern Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas port and the oil tanker was detained on October 3, according a report by local news provider the New Straits Times.

The operator was said to involve 120 metric tonnes of marine gasoil which was transferred to a box ship.

The oil tanker was detained by the authorities chance when it docked at Tanjung Pelepas port, the report said.