China to Include Coast Under Marine Fuel Sulfur Limit: Report

A Chinese coastal vessel (file image/pixabay)

China is considering extending the 0.5% sulfur limit applied to ships in emissions control areas (ECA) to include its whole coastline, according to price-reporting agency Platts.

The agency has said that China is set to tighten its marine fuel sulfur limit restriction citing industry sources.

There are three ECAs in operation along the Chinese coast.

Ships in the Yangtze Delta have been operating under the restriction since October while for the Pearl River Delta and Bohai-rim waters, the 0.5% limits starts from next month.

From 2020, all ships must are limited to 0.5% sulfur marine fuel unless they have mitigating equipment onboard.