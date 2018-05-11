MPA Outlines Co-funding Criteria for Distillate MFMs

MPA has set aside S$9 million to co-fund the initiative. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it will provide co-funding of up to S$60,000 ($45,000) per bunker tanker to help with the cost of installing mass flow meters (MFMs) for distillate fuel delivery.

Singapore already mandates the use of MFMs for MFO delivery, and MPA said last month from July 1 the rule would extend to cover distillate bunkering.

A circular released Thursday said all existing bunker tankers licensed by MPA to deliver distillates as at April 26, 2018 are eligible for the co-funding except for those that have already received co-funding support from MPA when the MFM for Marine Fuel Oil (MFO) was implemented.

MPA had previously provided a lump sum incentive of S$80,000 to assist with the cost of installing MFMs for MFO bunkering, the use of which became mandatory on January 1, 2017.

"Recipients of the co-funding will have to deploy their bunker tankers in the Port of Singapore for a period of at least one year from the date of approval by MPA. All bunker craft owners or operators of bunker tankers eligible for the co-funding will be notified by MPA on the application process," MPA added.