Singapore: Ship Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship stopped. File Image / Pixabay.

A chemical/oil products tanker has been detained by the authorities in Singapore, court records show.

Golden Nori is an 11,677 deadweight tonne vessel vessel controlled by South Korean shipping interests, according to ship database equasis.

The reasons behind the move against the ship are unclear but are likely to be with disputes over the payment for goods and services.

The ship was arrested in the southeast Asian port on 22 October, records show.