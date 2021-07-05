Chimbusco Hires Bunker Trader in London From PMG Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco has hired a bunker trader in London.

Michael Armenakis joined the firm as a bunker trader in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Armenakis was previously a bunker trader for Black Sea physical supplier PMG Holding, and had earlier worked for global supplier Peninsula.

Chimbusco has a strong presence in the Asian bunker markets, and in Hong Kong in particular. The company has overseas offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Copenhagen, Vancouver and Seoul, according to its website.

Bunker supply in Hong Kong was heavily restricted for most of the past year with COVID-19 lockdown measures preventing most bunker-only calls, but the market there may be in for a sharp rise in the second half of this year after these restrictions were eased.