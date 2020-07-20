Sing Fuels Strengthens Business Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels: best team. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based fuel oil trader Sing Fuels has bolstered its business and trading team with some internal and external appointments.

Three senior executives have taken on extra responsibilities with director Satnam Vaseer becoming chief operating officer and sourcing manager Andy Ng heading up the company's bunker division.

New appointments include Sanket Nail as vice president for treasury and investments and Ulrich Rasmussen as vice president for credit risk management.

Vaseer said that being with the company from the start "has given me an unique opportunity to have a holistic view and innate understanding of our company's DNA and culture".

Vaseer added that he would bring out the best from the team "to reallise our dreams and goals".

In addition to its Singapore headquarters, the company has a presence in the UK, the UAE, Greece and the USA.