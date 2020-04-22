Minerva Bunkering to Launch Singapore Physical Supply Operation in Early May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two new licences awarded this week are the first from Singapore's MPA since 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Minerva Bunkering plans to launch its Singapore physical supply operation within a few weeks of being awarded a licence at the world's largest bunkering hub, the company said Tuesday.

The company is currently finalizing operational needs and is targeting a start date in early May, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

On Monday Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it had granted bunker supplier licences to Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine.

The addition of the two companies -- the first time the MPA has awarded new licences since 2017 -- takes Singapore's number of accredited suppliers to 45, the authority said.

"Leveraging our global integrated fuel supply chain and the substantial investment we have made in Singaporean flagged bunker tankers and storage capacity, we believe Minerva will positively contribute to the stability and growth of the Singapore market," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva Bunkering, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.