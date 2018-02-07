Singapore: Former BP Bunker Executive's Trial Starts

Bribery and corruption trial starts in Singapore (file image/pixabay)

The trail of former BP marine fuels executive Clarence Chang has started in Singapore.

Chang, who was charged in March last year, stands accused, with Pacific Prime Trading's Koh Seng Lee, of conspiring to make Lee's company the principal supplier of delivered sales for BP Singapore, local news provider the Straits Times reports.

It is alleged that the two executives set up the company for it become an approved counterparty for the oil major.

It is also alleged that Chang received bribes of just under $4 million to facilitate this happening.

Chang, who was charged in March last year served 13 years with BP, his last position as regional manager for marine fuels.