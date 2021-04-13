S&B ANALYSIS: Singapore Bunker Sales Gain 1.9% Month-on-Month in March

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Singapore's bunker volumes are rallying after a large drop in February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, posted a 1.9% monthly rally in March but continued to decline from last year's levels.

The city-state's total sales reached 4.2 million mt in March, according to preliminary data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), 1.9% higher than February's level but 2.8% lower than the 4.32 million mt reached in March 2020.

That took Singapore's first-quarter total to 12.72 million mt, down by 0.8% from the same period of 2.020

March 2020's volumes level may have been slightly depressed as shipping companies started to use the VLSFO stockpiles they built up before the IMO 2020 transition rather than making new purchases.

The mandatory mass flow meters used to measure all bunker deliveries in Singapore come with a +/-0.5% margin of error, while remaining more accurate than traditional measurement systems used at most other ports.

Only licensed companies can supply bunkers in Singapore, and the MPA calculates sales based on the bunker delivery notes of those companies.

Bunker Hubs Continue to Dominate

Singapore's sales have benefited from a consolidation of bunker demand at the world's largest hubs during the IMO 2020 transition and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's rise last year -- gaining by 5%, its biggest yearly advance since 2016 -- made it one of the best-performing hubs, and compared with a rise measured in metric tonnes of 2.8% at Rotterdam, and a drop of 11.4% for Panama.

Volumes at some ports were reported to be down by as much as 75% at some points in 2020.

Bulker Visits Lead Decline in Traffic

Fewer dry bulk carriers called at Singapore last month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

The number of ships calling at Singapore for bunkers in March declined by 2.7% on the year to 3,461 vessels. That left the average stem size 0.2% down on the year at about 1,213 mt.

That decline came with an overall drop in traffic visiting Singapore.

Bulkers were the largest shipping segment driving a year-on-year decline in gross tonnage visiting the city-state in March, losing 5.76 million mt. Tanker traffic declined by 1.21 million mt, while containers lost 5.38 million mt.

Passenger vessels climbed on the year, gaining 4.26 million mt.

Breakdown by Product

VLSFO, marine gasoil and marine diesel oil sales lost 6.2% on the year to 2.86 million mt in March.

Meanwhile HSFO sales surged by 34.3% to 991,700 mt, taking HSFO's share of the total market to 23.6% last month compared with 17.1% a year earlier.

0.1% sulfur marine gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil dropped by 34.5% on the year to 318,900 mt.