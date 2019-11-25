Taiwan Fines Ships for Violating ECA Regs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels fined. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan has fined four ships for violating new emissions control area (ECA) regulations.

The ships were registered in the Marshall Islands, Panama, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and each fined NT$100,000 (USD$3,300), according to local media reports citing a note from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Two violations occurred at the Port of Taichung and two at Port of Kaohsiung, although exact dates for the offences were not given.

Taiwan has required ships accessing Taiwan's ports use bunkers with maximum sulfur content of 0.50% since January 1.

The 0.50% sulfur limit on marine fuel has been rolled out across China's ECA since last year ahead of the global 0.50%S cap that comes into effect from January 1, 2020.