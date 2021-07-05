MMEA Arrests Tanker for Second Time in Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The same ship was arrested for the same offence on December 20. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's authorities have arrested a tanker for the second time in a year for illegal anchoring.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested the unnamed tanker, registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis, on Saturday afternoon for illegally anchoring in Eastern Johor waters, it said on Sunday. The same ship was arrested for the same offence on December 20 and was fined up to 50,000 ringgit ($12,000).

"These arrests have shown that there are still ships that are still stubborn and trying to challenge state laws," the MMEA said.

"Malaysian Maritime will also always ensure the sovereignty and safety of the country's water is guaranteed and preserved."