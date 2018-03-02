Asia/Pacific News
Singapore Ship Arrests Hit New Low After Falling 70% in 5 Years [ GRAPH ]
Friday March 2, 2018
A total of 33 ships were arrested in Singapore last year, a new low for recent years.
Data provided to Ship & Bunker by the Supreme Court of Singapore shows arrests were flat at between 56 and 60 for 2014 to 2016, having hit a recent high of 114 in 2012.
Warrants for arrest showed a similar trend, with just 38 being filed last year. This compares to 68 last year and 133 in 2012.
Disputes over unpaid bills, particularly for bunkers, is a common driver for such legal action.