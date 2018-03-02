Singapore Ship Arrests Hit New Low After Falling 70% in 5 Years [ GRAPH ]

A total of 33 ships were arrested in Singapore last year, a new low for recent years.

Data provided to Ship & Bunker by the Supreme Court of Singapore shows arrests were flat at between 56 and 60 for 2014 to 2016, having hit a recent high of 114 in 2012.

Warrants for arrest showed a similar trend, with just 38 being filed last year. This compares to 68 last year and 133 in 2012.

Disputes over unpaid bills, particularly for bunkers, is a common driver for such legal action.