Steady Growth for Petronas LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petronas is Malaysia's state-owned energy company. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysian energy company Petronas has reported steady growth in demand for its new LNG bunkering operation in the Straits of Malacca.

The firm has now carried out nine LNG bunkering operations in the area, it said in a second-quarter results statement posted on its website on Friday.

Petronas chartered its first LNG bunker barge, the Avenir Advantage, from Avenir LNG late last year. Petronas has the vessel under a three-year charter.

In June the firm used the 7,500 m3 delivery vessel for the first LNG bunkering at Port Klang, bunkering the Solar Roma with 865 m3 of gas.

The company has previously expressed an ambition to set up a global LNG bunkering network.