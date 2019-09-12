Chemical Tanker Arrest in Singapore

Maritime Rosemary: under arrest. File image/Pixabay.

A chemical/oil products tanker has been detained in Singapore.

Court records show that the vessel was held in the southeast Asian port on September 10.

The ship, the 44,428 deadweight tonne Maritime Rosemary, is registered to Singapore-based interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reason behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment for goods and services.

The arresting law firm in this instance was Helmsman LLC, according to court records.