Kaohsiung 0.50%S Bunkering Suspended

Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering of 0.50%S product in Kaohsiung will be suspended from September 25 until the middle of November due to various maintenance activities.

Bunker barge Bao Shan No.2 is scheduled for annual maintenance.

In addition, state supplier CPC says its tank will also be under transition from HSFO to LSFO product.

No new orders for 0.50% fuel will be accepted from September 25 onwards for Kaohsiung Port until this transition is complete.

CPC informs that the tank sulfur transition schedule is for 10 days, so 0.50% LSMF-180 product will will remain available before October 5th.