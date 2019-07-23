Gas Carrier Held in Singapore

LPG tanker detained in Singapore. File image/Pixabay.

A liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker is being held in Singapore, according to court records.

The ship called Gas Infinity was detained yesterday.

It is operated and owned by Chinese interests, according to the shipping database, equasis.

The reasons for the 49,651 deadweight tonne vessel's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.