Hurtigruten Joins Growing List of Biofuel Trialists

MS Polarlys being filled with Biodiesel in Bergen. Image Credit: Hanne Taalesen/Hurtigruten

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten has added its name to the growing list of operators trialling biofuel bunkers as part of industry efforts to reduce its GHG footprint.

In a press release today the firm said it has been testing a biodiesel that is free of palm oil and has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions 95% compared to traditional bunker fuel.

The product its being trialled on MS Polarlys, it added, but did not disclose the supplier or the cost of the fuel.

"The industry needs to start making more sustainable choices and Hurtigruten wants to lead the way," CEO Daniel Skjeldam commented.

While Hurtigruten says it is the first Norwegian cruise line to test biofuel, globally the firm is just the latest addition to a growing list of names looking to trial the alternative fuel.

Over the last six months alone, the companies announcing biofuel bunker trials includes Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V., J-Eng, Van Oord, Jumbo, Maersk, and NYK.