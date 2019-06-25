Singapore: MPA Issues Updated Bunkering Guidelines

MPA Issues Updated Guidelines. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today released updated guidance for preventing pollution during bunkering operations.

"Bunkering related oil spills are generally due to operational lapses and could be prevented if

all the necessary precautions are taken," MPA said.

Among the guidelines to be observed are having sufficient personnel onboard in a state of readiness to deal with an emergency, ensuring bunker hoses/arms are to be in good condition, and having the entire bunkering operation supervised by a responsible person.

The Port Marine Circular can be read in full here:

https://www.mpa.gov.sg/web/wcm/connect/www/3652d53e-516e-4123-ad1b-303d462a14b3/pc19-013.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=3652d53e-516e-4123-ad1b-303d462a14b3&attachment=true