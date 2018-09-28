MOL Hit LNG Bunker Milestone with Launch of LNG Tug

Launching ceremony. Image credit: MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today said it had launched its first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled tugboat in Osaka Bay.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the order was placed in January and said to be the first LNG-fuelled tugboat in Japan conforming to the IGF code.

The vessel, Ishin, is part of the company's efforts at "spurring the development of LNG fuel supply systems in Japan and overseas."

The tug will be operated by Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd. and LNG fuel will be supplied by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

MOL and Osaka Gas say they will establish an LNG fuel supply system for vessels in Sakai Senboku Port, which will be the first in Osaka Bay.

Japan has previously been eyed as a hotbed for uptake of the alternative bunker fuel, despite some headwinds.