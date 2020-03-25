Singapore: Bulker Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: dispute. File image/Pixabay.

A bulk carrier has been detained at Singapore.

The ship, Sam Jaguar, was held in the port earlier in the week, court records show.

The vessel is controlled by Swiss shipping interests, according to the equasis shipping database.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to do with disputes over the payment of goods and services.

A number of ships have been detained in the southeast Asian bunkering hub this month.