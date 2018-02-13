Singapore: January Bunker Sales Hit 12-Month High

Singapore: world's biggest bunker market (file image/pixabay)

January sales of bunker fuel at Singapore hit a 12-month high, according to data published by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The monthly sales total for January was 4,605,600 metric tonnes (mt) compared to 4,462,200 mt in the same month a year ago which was also the previous highest figure.

Sales of the main bunker fuel grade of 380 CST held steady at 3,369,900 mt adding 30,000 mt over the period.

Sales of 500 CST recorded the biggest increaseof the fuel grades by adding nearly 100,000 mt in sales to reach 980,000 mt, and accounting for a fifth of the total monthly sales figure for January.

Low sulfur 380 CST sales were down slightly while sales of marine gasoil rose.

The monthly total for December stood at 4,296,600 mt, the figures showed.

Singapore, which is the biggest bunkering destination globally, surpassed 50 million mt in bunker sales in 2017.