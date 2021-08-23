Malaysian Authorities Arrest Norwegian Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was 27.8 nautical miles south-west of Sekinchan when it was detained. Image Credit: MMEA

The authorities in Malaysia have arrested a Norwegian-flagged tanker for alleged illegal anchoring in the country's waters.

The Clipper Hermod was arrested on Saturday over allegations of anchoring in Malaysian waters without prior registration, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said over the weekend.

The ship was travelling from Singapore with 20 crew from Russia, Norway, Latvia and the Philippines. The vessel was 27.8 nautical miles south-west of Sekinchan when it was detained.

"Shipping entrepreneurs or ship owners advised to seek permission from the Malaysian Sea Department before anchoring and following rules to do any activities in the Malaysian water," the MMEA said in the statement.