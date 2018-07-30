Brightoil Tanker Detained in Singapore

Ship held at bunker anchorage (file image/pixabay)

A crude oil tanker operated by the Brightoil oil and shipping company has been detainted in Singapore.

The tanker is currently at the Eastern Bunkering A anchorage, court records show.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but are may involve disputes over goods and services.

According to shipping database equasis, the 115,000 deadweight tonne tanker, Brightoil Lucky, is managed by Brightoil Shipping, Singapore.

The ship was built in 2009, the database shows.