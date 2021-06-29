Indonesia's Pertamina to Develop LNG Bunkering Infrastructure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Indonesia may soon see an increase in LNG bunker demand. File Image / Pixabay

Two units of Indonesian state energy company Pertamina are set to develop LNG bunkering infrastructure in the country.

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) will work together on the project, Pertamina said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The two firms will take on an LNG carrier, set up LNG bunkering facilities and run five new PIS support ships on LNG.

"In support of PIS, PGN will supply LNG and LNG bunkering facilities in operating eco-green vessels is in line with the implementation of the global IMO 2020 standard," Nicke Widyawati, president director of Pertamina, said in the statement.