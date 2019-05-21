China Fast-tracks Construction of Two LNG Bunkering Vessels

China. File Image / Pixabay

China National Offshore Oil Corporation Co., Ltd. (CNOOC) has not only given the green light on the construction of two LNG bunkering vessels, the project will be fast-tracked for completion by the end of 2021.

A recent interim review of the project found it to be economically and technically feasible, and in line with national requirements for clean energy policies.

The larger of the two vessels will have a capacity of 12,000 cbm, while the smaller vessel will carry 6,000 cbm of LNG.

Both will feature a C-type cargo tank and service domestic and international ships.

The vessels comes as part of the company's strategy for a "two horizontal and two vertical" LNG bunkering network, covering Yangtze River, Xijiang, Coastal, and Beijing-Hangzhou Canal.