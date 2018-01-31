Bunkering Part of the Picture for LNG Market in Western Australia

LNG to compete with other fuels (file image/pixabay)

Two liquefied natural gas (LNG) players in Western Australia have signed a supply agreement for a mining facility in the region.

Evol LNG, which enacted LNG bunkering operations in Australia last year, made the deal with energy company Woodside Petroleum, which owns the mine.

Evol LNG and Woodside are already engaged in developing LNG fuel use for Western Australia including for bunkering, according to trade news provider LNG Journal.

With the coming 0.5% global sulfur cap on oil-derived bunker fuel as well as the emergence of emission control areas in Europe, the US and China, shipping is seen a potential market for the alternative bunker fuel.

Woodside has also signed an agreement with US firm General Electric to develop the region's LNG market.

Ports in the area include Port Hedland in the north and Fremantle in the south.