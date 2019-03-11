Singapore: Corruption Charges Laid After Bunker Clerk Attempts to Bribe Marine Surveyor

Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Charges have been laid in Singapore after a bunker clerk attempted to bribe a Marine Surveyor to erroneously certify a short delivery.

Lim Leong (林良) Friday was charged with one count of corruptly offering gratification of an unspecified sum to Viking Marine Services' Keshminder Singh, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

The bribe was intended to entice Singh to certify that a greater volume of fuel had been delivered to a vessel named A70 than the amount that had actually been delivered.

"This constitutes an offence punishable under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241. Keshminder Singh did not accept his offer," said CPIB.

Any person who is convicted of corruption can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or to both.