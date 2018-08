New Hire at Australia Bunkering

Australia Bunkering has announced the hire of George Keldoulis.

Keldoulis will replace Nick Bond who on August 10th leaves Australia Bunkering after 4.5 years to return to the US.

Contact details for Keldoulis, who is the new point of contact, are as follows:

George Keldoulis

Email: gek@ausbunk.com

Direct: +61 2 8270 7301

Mobile: +61 447 180 276