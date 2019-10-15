Singapore: Bunker Firm Forfeits Operator Licence

IPP: licence revoked. File image/Pixabay.

Singapore-based Inter-Pacific Petroleum has lost its bunker craft operator licence following a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) investigation into its activities around mass flow meters (MFM).

The firm, which saw its licence suspended in July, has been undergoing court-led restructing.

The MPA's investigation "revealed magnetic interferences affecting measurements of bunkers supplied in numerous Mass Flow Meter readings across Inter-Pacific's fleet of bunker tankers", the MPA said on its website Tuesday.

The authority re-iterated its intention to "take firm action" against companies found to be contravening bunker craft operator licence conditions.

Southernpec lost its bunker craft operator licence under similar circumstances earlier this year. Following a Ship & Bunker report on Petro Inspect's findings on the firm's activities, the MPA suspended and then revoked the bunker firm's operating licence.