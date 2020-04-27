Chinese Ports Record Rising Bunker Spot Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong: spot sales up. File image/Pixabay.

Bunker sales at the Chinese port of Zhoushan rose by 25% to reach 348,500 metric tonnes (mt) in March from the previous month.

Spot sales of low-sulphur bunker volumes in the port as reported to price reporting agency Argus Media were at a record high of nearly 49,000 mt in March, according to the agency.

Argus has been assessing the Zhoushan Bunker Index using a volume-weighted average of daily spot bunker deals since June last year.

Spot volumes reported to Argus for Shanghai and Hong Kong have also seen increases. In March, a record high of 27,500 mt was reached in Shanghai and 32,300 mt was seenin Hong Kong, the agency said.