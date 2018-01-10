Singapore: Investigation into Stolen Fuel from Shell Refinery Prompts Arrests

Arrests made in Pulau Bukom case (file image/pixabay)

Theft of refined oil from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore has resulted in a number of arrests.

Local news provider the Straits Times reports that 17 men were detained by the authorities in connection with an investigation into the misappropriation of fuel from the refinery.

Shell raised concerns with the authorities in August leading to an extensive investigation by local police, the report said.

Substantial cash and a 12,000 dwt oil tanker were impounded by the authorities.

The ship, a chemical tanker, is owned by Vietnamese interests, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.