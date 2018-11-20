New BIMCO Contracts to Focus on Alternative Fuels

Work on the new contracts will begin in January 2019. File Image / Pixabay

BIMCO today said it is planning to develop the new contracts in Asia that focus on alternative fuels.

“An alternative fuels contract and a voyage charter for LPG are two key projects which have global resonance,” says Grant Hunter, Head of Contracts and Clauses at BIMCO.

“This is an opportunity for BIMCO to optimise its documentary work by sharing some of the project tasks among Asian membership resources,”

Drafting teams for the two projects are being recruited from Japan, China, and Singapore and will have support from BIMCOs European members.

Work will begin in January 2019 and is expected to take 18 months to complete.