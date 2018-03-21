Star Bulk to Look at Renewable Energy for Bulkers

Star Bulk, EMP sign agreement on two-year feasibility study (image credit/EMP)

Dry bulk ship operator Star Bulk is to investigate the feasibility of installing renewable energy technology on its ships.

Its partner in the study, Eco Marine Power, is developing a number of renewable energy technologies including energysail which uses wind to generate power and having batteries onboard ship.

The joint study, which will cover a range of topics including how various equipment including solar panels, batteries and other devices can be installed on existing and new ships, runs for two years.

In the run up to 2020 and the imposition of a tougher sulfur cap on bunker fuel, alternative energy technologies as well as alternative forms of fuel are becoming more attractive to ship operators.